Lyszczarczyk staying in Europe

There are multiple reports that Alan Lyszczarczyk, who was terrific last season as a rookie for the Komets, has signed with HC Verva Litvínov in the Czech Republic. Lyszczarczyk had 19 goals and 46 points in 57 games last season with the Komets. In 2018-19, he played in the Ontario Hockey League for Mississauga and Owen Sound.

jcohn@jg.net