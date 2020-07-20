Komets sign Bergh, trade Rookie of the Year Lyszczarczyk

The Komets continued the process of building their 2020-21 roster Monday with the announcement that a breakout star from last season's team would be returning to Fort Wayne for another year, while a standout rookie had been traded to Idaho.

Forward Mason Bergh, a 25-year-old who played 29 games with the Komets and 25 games in the higher-level AHL with the Ontario Reign last season, signed to play another season in the Summit City.

“Mason is a player you can trust to play in any position, at any point in the game,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said in a statement. “He is a complete 200-foot player. While it is easy to witness his contributions on the ice, his value off of it cannot be overlooked. He is a terrific teammate and his infectious personality is a major asset inside the locker room.”

The Komets also announced that last season's team Rookie of the Year, forward Alan Lyszczarczyk, had been traded to the Idaho Steelheads for cash considerations.

Lyszczarczyk, who reportedly signed with HC Verva Litvínov in the Czech Republic this offseason, piled up 19 goals and 46 points in 57 games as a rookie with the Komets.

"If we're trading our Rookie of the Year, it means we're pretty confident in some of the guys we've already inked up to this point," the coach said. "Mason Bergh is going to make nine on our roster and we've got nine really good forwards. For a guy like Lyszczarczyk, for us he was one-dimensional on the offensive side and he was unbelievable at it. He needed to play in a certain role that we just didn't have available for him on this year's team."

As part of the trade with Idaho, Fort Wayne also sent 23-year-old defenseman Chase Stewart to the Steelheads. Stewart had played 55 games for the Komets over the last two seasons, compiling seven goals and 20 points and adding two assists in five games in the 2019 playoffs.

Bergh, meanwhile, returns to the Komets after totaling 10 goals and 19 points in his 29 games with Fort Wayne last season. He earned a call-up to the AHL after getting off to a sizzling start in 2019-20, registering a point in his first eight games with the Komets and totaling six goals and 10 points overall during that stretch.

Boudreau said there will be a few more announcements about the roster either this week or next week and beyond that the team is going to focus on working out deals with the three remaining unsigned players to whom they have extended qualifying offers: Brett McKenzie, All-Star Shawn St-Amant and Brady Shaw. Those three players combined for 68 goals and 153 points last season.

The Komets also announced that defenseman Adam Henry, 25, who had received a qualifying offer from the team, has retired. Henry had one assist and six penalty minutes in seven games late last season.

