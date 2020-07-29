Shaw comments on leaving K's for Denmark

I heard from Brady Shaw, the Komets' MVP last season, who has signed to play in Denmark this season.

"I feel like the guaranteed season and the guaranteed paycheck played a big factor in my decision," said Shaw, who will leave the U.S. on Aug. 6 for a regular season that's scheduled to begin Sept. 16.

"I lost a lot of sleep deciding what to do because of how hard it is to step away from an offer from Fort Wayne. The organization, the city and, most importantly, the fans make it fun to come to the rink every day and really enjoy what you’re doing. The team they’re putting together is going to be fun to watch and there are so many great guys in that locker room. I really appreciate the way I was treated from the top down and I owe a lot of my future success to the time I spent in Fort Wayne.

"(Coach Ben Boudreau and assistant Olivier Legault) have that team going in the right direction and they’re both going to have a ton of success coaching. I appreciate all the time and effort they put into me that helped me get to this next step of my career."

jcohn@jg.net