AHL planning for December start

The American Hockey League is anticipating beginning its season Dec. 4, according to NHL.com, which is about what we expected. The impact for ECHL teams like the Komets would be that they might -- emphasis on might -- have to play the first two months of the season without NHL- or AHL-contracted players. Or, it could go the other way and there could be more such players at the ECHL level, getting their skates wet for their impending higher-level seasons, but I'm not sure I see it playing out that way.

The whole point could be moot; with COVID-19 cases on the rise and social-distancing not looking as if it'll go away anytime soon, it's hard to imagine the ECHL season beginning in October as planned. I more expect the ECHL to start in December or even January, though we may have a better idea after the Board of Governors meets next week.

