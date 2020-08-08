Former K's rival dies at 30

Adam Comrie, who played in the ECHL for Cincinnati, Greenville, Reading and Kalamazoo, has died at 30. According to reports, he died in a motorcycle accident.

Here is the news release from the ECHL:

The ECHL and its member teams mourn the loss and express their condolences to the family and friends of former ECHL player Adam Comrie, who passed away on Friday at the age of 30.

Comrie recorded 101 points (48g-53a) in 143 career ECHL games with Cincinnati, Greenville, Reading and Kalamazoo from 2010-18. Twice during his career, in 2012-13 and 2015-16, he was named to the All-ECHL Second Team. His 17 goals in 2012-13 led all ECHL defensemen.

Selected by the Florida Panthers in the third round (80th overall) in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, Comrie also skated in 302 career games in the American Hockey League with Rochester, Worcester, Lehigh Valley, Syracuse and Utica, where he tallied 111 points (36g-75a). He spent the previous two seasons in Europe, where he notched 48 points (20g-28a) in 89 games with Klagenfurter AC in the Austrian Hockey League.