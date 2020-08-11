Leo Thomas to help new Federal League team

The Single-A level Federal Prospects Hockey League introduced its newest team, the Motor City Rockers, which will play in Fraser, Michigan. (That's where the Motor City Mechanics of the old United Hockey League used to play.)

The team will be coached by Khalil Thomas, a former Komets rival. According to Bus League Hockey, his brother, Leo, will be helping out. Leo Thomas, of course, played for Fort Wayne.

