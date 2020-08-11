The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, August 11, 2020

    Leo Thomas to help new Federal League team

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    The Single-A level Federal Prospects Hockey League introduced its newest team, the Motor City Rockers, which will play in Fraser, Michigan. (That's where the Motor City Mechanics of the old United Hockey League used to play.) 

    The team will be coached by Khalil Thomas, a former Komets rival. According to Bus League Hockey, his brother, Leo, will be helping out. Leo Thomas, of course, played for Fort Wayne.

    jcohn@jg.net

