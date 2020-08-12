What did Shaw do during fifth OT?

During the epic five-overtime game Tuesday night between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets -- the fourth-longest game in NHL history -- I couldn't help but wonder what was going through Brady Shaw's mind. His father, Brad, is an assistant coach with the Blue Jackets.

What started out as an attempt at humor -- I texted Brady during the fourth overtime to make sure he didn't need oxygen -- got even funnier.

You see, I forgot that Brady, who was the Komets' MVP last season, had already left to play in Denmark. As the Blue Jackets lost, 3-2, and Brady didn't text me back for hours, I figured I'd unintentionally poured salt in the poor guy's wound. It turns out Brady slept through Brayden Point's goal.

Denmark is 6 hours ahead of Fort Wayne. He had practice this morning. He called it quits after two overtimes. He wrote that he'd learned his lesson sacrificing sleep to watch the Blue Jackets beat Toronto in Game 5 on Sunday.

As for how it's going in Denmark, Shaw wrote he's: "All settled in nicely. First couple days on the ice have been fun. City is well taken care of and nice. And most importantly, no positive (COVID-19) tests amongst team."

He also noted something interesting: There are a couple Americans on his team and they didn't have much trouble getting over there. There have been people telling me that Americans could have trouble getting to Europe to play hockey this season because of border restrictions, so this would contradict that as long as they're willing to submit to quarantine.

