Former Komet Lowney signs with Toledo

Ryan Lowney, as former Komets defenseman, has signed to play this season with the Toledo Walleye. Lowney, 26, played last season in Slovakia and Ireland, totaling three goals and 22 points in 55 games.

Lowney played for the Komets from 2017 to 2019. In his final Fort Wayne season, he totaled five goals and 38 points in 72 games and was selected the team’s Defenseman of the Year.

The Komets held his rights through last season.

“We have seen Ryan play several times over the course of the past three seasons and are very familiar with his game,” Toledo coach Dan Watson said in a news release. “He has the ability to break pucks out of our zone, create offense, and play a lot of minutes in all situations. Ryan has playoff experience, making it to the Conference Finals in 2018 with Fort Wayne, so he will provide leadership and valuable experience to our back end.”

