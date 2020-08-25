Gottlieb signs with South Carolina

Defenseman Max Gottlieb, who had a solid rookie season with the Komets and American Hockey League's Ontario Reign, has signed with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays.

“My dialogue with coach (Ryan) Blair was really straightforward throughout the whole process,” Gottlieb said, according to a news release. “He indicated to me that there was potentially a really good fit here and he had watched some of my games. He understood what I wanted to bring to the table and saw a place for that on his team, so I’m excited. I think a really underrated part of joining any team is having a really good relationship with the head coach so I’m looking forward to playing for him.”

Gottlieb had five goals and 30 points in 33 Fort Wayne games last season. With the Reign, he was scoreless in two games.

“Max is a big piece for the Stingrays and a great addition to our defense corps,” Blair said. “He plays a solid all-around game and was very impressive last season in the ECHL. I am extremely excited to welcome Max to Charleston and look forward to helping him develop as a player and a person.”

