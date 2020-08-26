Chaulk takes new job

Former Komets captain Colin Chaulk has accepted a job as general manager and director of hockey operations of the Reps AAA Hockey Club, which is in the Greater Toronto Hockey League. He’ll be working with players ages 10 to 18.

"Having started my playing career in the GTHL, I'm thrilled to be going back to my roots," Chaulk said, according to multiple outlets, including Yahoo Finance. “With the support of the Reps organization, I have the opportunity to apply the extensive experience and knowledge I have gained throughout my professional playing and coaching career to establishing an eight year development program (U10-U18) that will provide for the progression of a player’s skills through consistent and continuous feedback with accountability to an overall development plan. We will embrace a culture of inclusion and diversity and seek to create a safe environment for kids to learn not just how to be compete but also the skills required to be respectful, contributing members of society in their adult years."

Chaulk was an assistant coach last season with the American Hockey League’s Belleville Senators, the top minor-league affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Belleville had 11 players called up to Ottawa last season, the most in franchise history, and improved from fifth to first place in its division.

Chaulk, 43, coached the ECHL’s Brampton Beast from 2015 to 2019.

