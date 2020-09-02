Former Komets coach Lallo dies

Moose Lallo, who coached the Komets from 1978 to 1981, has died at 95 in Florida.

Lallo coached the Komets to the 1980 Turner Cup finals in the International Hockey League, though they lost to the Kalamazoo Wings.

Lallo, who had enjoyed a long minor-league playing career, coached Muskegon of the IHL from 1960 to 1978 and won Cups in 1962 and 1968. After parting ways with the Komets, he coached in the Atlantic Coast Hockey League and won a championship in the Continental Hockey League with the Troy Sabres.

jcohn@jg.net