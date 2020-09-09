K's latest signings: 'Impactful players'

Bobby Shea has a history of success with the Komets and played last season in the Kontinental Hockey League, regarded as the planet’s best circuit outside the NHL. Zach Pochiro has a pedigree that includes being a fourth-round NHL draft pick and totaling 34 goals and 58 points in just 63 games for the ECHL’s Allen Americans in 2018-19.

Shea and Pochiro signed Wednesday with the Komets for the coming season – slated to begin Dec. 4 depending on the status of the coronavirus pandemic – adding to a Fort Wayne lineup stacked with big names.

“I’m excited, obviously,” Shea said. “I think we’re going to have a good team. I’ve always liked playing in Fort Wayne and it’s exciting to be back. Obviously, it sucks having to wait so long (for the season to begin); you wish you could get started now.”

The Komets also signed goaltender Thomas Proudlock, 23, who spent the last five seasons with Michigan-Dearborn. That gives Fort Wayne 20 players for the upcoming season.

“With our latest signings, we continue to add quality and impactful players to our talented roster,” general manager David Franke said. “During the pandemic we have continued to work the phones and do our due diligence in recruiting players. We look forward to assembling for training camp and the start of the season on Dec. 4.”

Shea, a 30-year-old defenseman, played for Fort Wayne from 2016 to 2018 and tallied 11 goals, 50 points and 138 penalty minutes in 88 games. He also played 10 games in that span with the Triple-A American Hockey League’s Rochester Americans.

Shea helped Fort Wayne to the 2018 Western Conference finals and had four goals, 10 points and 16 penalty minutes in 21 postseason games for Fort Wayne.

“I’ve always been treated well in Fort Wayne,” Shea said. “I’ve always liked playing there. It’s close to (my Michigan) home and, while you can talk about all the places I’ve played, I’ve played my most games in Fort Wayne. I’ve always felt comfortable there, so it’s definitely a place I wanted to come back to.”

Shea retired from hockey in 2018 and worked in life insurance and investments, but he put the skates back on last season in the Vysshaya Liga, a Eurasian league that feeds into the KHL. His coach with ORG Beijing, a team in China, was former Komets coach Gary Graham. Shea played 47 games with ORG Beijing, totaling nine goals, 27 points and 116 penalty minutes, and he skated two games with the KHL's Kunlun Red Star.

He had previously signed to play this season in Slovakia, but concerns related to COVID-19, including travel restrictions, no longer made that the right fit for him.

“Bobby was an integral part of our defensive core group that led the Komets to Game 7 of the Conference Finals,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “His veteran presence is the perfect addition to add to our promising core of defensemen. He has the ability to control the game both offensively and defensively. His rugged style of game is well known in ‘The Jungle’ and (he’s) someone we can lean on in any situation.”

Pochiro, 26, a center, was a St. Louis Blues pick in 2013 and made his professional debut with the ECHL’s Kalamazoo Wings in 2014. He has played five games in the AHL; skated against Fort Wayne with Quad City; and was with the ECHL’s Norfolk Admirals in 2016-17, when Boudreau was an Admirals assistant coach.

Pochiro’s time with Allen between 2017 and 2019 were the most productive of his career, as he accrued 52 goals, 99 points and 174 penalty minutes in 105 games. He was third in ECHL goal scoring in 2018-19, behind Tulsa’s Adam Pleskach (38 goals) and Fort Wayne’s J.C. Campagna (35). Last season, Pochiro played in Denmark and had seven goals, 14 points and 30 penalty minutes in 15 games.

“Zach is your typical power forward,” Boudreau said. “He plays with an edge (and) will go into the dirty areas, the traits the Komets fans have come to love. His résumé speaks for itself with a proven track record of scoring big goals in any league he has played. Zach is an exciting player to watch and we expect him to be a big part of our offense this season.”

The Komets’ roster already included a bevy of big signings, including Shawn Szydlowski, A.J. Jenks, Marco Roy, Anthony Petruzzelli, Mason Bergh, Matthew Boudens, Olivier Galipeau, Blake Siebenaler and Kyle Haas. The Komets also renewed their affiliation with the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights on Aug. 12, so Fort Wayne should get at least an NHL-contracted goaltender from Vegas to join netminders Stefanos Lekkas and Proudlock, who last season had a 2.06 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage in the American Collegiate Hockey Association.

