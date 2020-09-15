Fort Wayne's Fenton joins Panthers

Fort Wayne’s P.J. Fenton, who had been an amateur scout with the Minnesota Wild, has moved to the Florida Panthers. P.J.’s father, Paul, who had hired his son when he was general manager of the Wild, also joined the Panthers as a senior advisor to the general manager, Bill Zito. The other advisor hired by the Panthers: Rick Dudley, who should be familiar to longtime Komets fans as a former opposing coach and general manager in the old International Hockey League.

P.J. lives in Fort Wayne; he’s married to Stefanie Gerardot, a former star basketball player at Bishop Luers and the University of Massachusetts, where she met P.J., who had a brief training-camp stint with the Komets.

P.J. had been with the Wild since 2018, spending time there as co-director of amateur scouting with Darren Yopyk. They ran the Wild's 2019 draft, in which the team selected Matthew Boldy in the first round (12th overall).

If you missed the recent story I did on P.J.: www.journalgazette.net/sports/professional/komets/20200825/hockey-scout-learned-by-traveling-with-his-dad

