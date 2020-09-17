Potential new ECHL market: Coralville, Iowa

An announcement was made in Coralville, Iowa, that the city intends to welcome an ECHL hockey team to the area, according to multiple media outlets. The team would play at Xtream Arena beginning in 2021-22 and be owned by Deacon Sports and Entertainment of Canada, which owns the Newfoundland Growlers and is also trying to bring a team to Trois-Rivières, Quebec. I’ve seen nothing from the ECHL on this, so it’s hard to tell how far along in the process this is but I would think if this were a done deal, the league would be trumpeting it loud. Coralville is 6 hours from Fort Wayne. For perspective, it’s about 1 hour west of the Quad Cities.

For further coverage: dailyiowan.com/2020/09/17/coralville-officially-lands-professional-hockey-team/

