WOWO to re-broadcast Thanksgiving game

The Komets haven't playing yet this season, but fans can still get a taste of Komets hockey on Thanksgiving Day.

WOWO 1190 AM and 107.5 FM will re-broadcast last season’s Thanksgiving game versus Wheeling from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday. The broadcast will also help promote WOWO Penny Pitch and feature classic calls from Bob Chase.

The traditional Thanksgiving night game was named the “Bob Chase Memorial Game” after the Komets legendary broadcaster’s passing on Thanksgiving 2016. Last season the Komets wore special Bob Chase themed jerseys to commemorate the night.

“The Komets are pleased to be on the WOWO airwaves Thanksgiving night as we replay last year’s Bob Chase Memorial Game from the Coliseum," Komet President Michael Franke said in a press release. "Not having a Thanksgiving night game this year is difficult for the Komet organization, our great fans, the coaches, players and staff. We hope that Komet fans will tune in to the game on WOWO and help out this year’s Penny Pitch fund drive, much like they do each and every year. If you are able, please help out this year’s Penny Pitch 2020 recipient, Crosswinds Counseling, and have a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving!”

The Komets first played on Thanksgiving on Nov. 27, 1952 with the Komets falling to Cincinnati 3-2. The Komets defeated Louisville 6-1 on Nov. 26th 1959 to start a steak of 60 straight Thanksgiving night games at the Coliseum. The Komets are 59-36-17-2 on Thanksgiving night at home.