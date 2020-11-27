Friday, November 27, 2020 7:40 pm
Bachman assigned to ECHL
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
Karch Bachman, a native of Wolcottville, has been assigned to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL. Bachman is a rookie in the Florida Panthers' system, after he was a fifth-round draft pick in 2015, and there had been a chance he would start with Charlotte of the American Hockey League. Greenville is scheduled to start its season Dec. 11. Bachman skated last season for Miami (Ohio).
Sign up for our Komets newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story