Bachman assigned to ECHL

Karch Bachman, a native of Wolcottville, has been assigned to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL. Bachman is a rookie in the Florida Panthers' system, after he was a fifth-round draft pick in 2015, and there had been a chance he would start with Charlotte of the American Hockey League. Greenville is scheduled to start its season Dec. 11. Bachman skated last season for Miami (Ohio).