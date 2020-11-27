The Journal Gazette
 
    Bachman assigned to ECHL

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    Karch Bachman, a native of Wolcottville, has been assigned to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL. Bachman is a rookie in the Florida Panthers' system, after he was a fifth-round draft pick in 2015, and there had been a chance he would start with Charlotte of the American Hockey League. Greenville is scheduled to start its season Dec. 11. Bachman skated last season for Miami (Ohio). 

