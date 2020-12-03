Thursday, December 03, 2020 5:30 pm
Former Trine player cut by Solar Bears
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
Former Trine hockey player Isaiah Crawford was released Thursday by the ECHL’s Orlando Solar Bears. Crawford, who had a stint in the Komets’ 2019 training camp as a rookie, played 37 games last season in the semi-pro Federal Prospects Hockey League, totaling six goals and 12 points in 37 games. He’s a forward.
