Report: 3 more ECHL teams opting out

Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek reported that the ECHL’s Kalamazoo Wings, Cincinnati Cyclones and Idaho Steelheads are going to opt out of the season. I have not been able to confirm that anywhere and it would seem a bit strange, as I’d been told the remaining undecided division teams – Fort Wayne, Toledo, Kalamazoo and Cincinnati – were somewhat unified in their decision making. Some of those teams have been pushing for a February start.

Regardless, for now anyway, the Komets remain undecided about what they’ll do and they continue to sign players (one more could come Monday).

However, nothing would be surprising right now, including teams just throwing up their hands and deciding to opt out. Eight teams are officially out: Atlanta, Norfolk and the entire North Division – Newfoundland, Reading, Brampton, Maine, Adirondack and Worcester.

Some teams begin play this week, including the Indy Fuel.

