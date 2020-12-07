K's sign defenseman Brodeur

The Komets have beefed up their roster by signing defenseman Mathieu Brodeur, 30, a third-round draft pick of the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes in 2008, who skated last season in Slovakia.

Brodeur, 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, has significant experience in the ECHL and higher-level American Hockey League. That includes 48 games in 2017-18 with Adirondack, for which he had four goals and 29 points in 48 games. He also played eight AHL games that season with Syracuse and Utica.

jcohn@jg.net