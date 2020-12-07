Monday, December 07, 2020 3:10 pm
K's sign defenseman Brodeur
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
The Komets have beefed up their roster by signing defenseman Mathieu Brodeur, 30, a third-round draft pick of the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes in 2008, who skated last season in Slovakia.
Brodeur, 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, has significant experience in the ECHL and higher-level American Hockey League. That includes 48 games in 2017-18 with Adirondack, for which he had four goals and 29 points in 48 games. He also played eight AHL games that season with Syracuse and Utica.
jcohn@jg.net
Sign up for our Komets newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story