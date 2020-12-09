McKenzie opts to play in Poland

Brett McKenzie, who had re-signed with the Komets in October, is now opting to play in Poland.

McKenzie was the ECHL’s ninth leading scorer last season with 60 points in 56 games for Fort Wayne. That included 23 goals.

Brady Shaw was the only Fort Wayne player with more goals (27) or points (62) last season.

McKenzie, 23, is slated to now skate for Unia Oswiecim in Oswiecim, Poland.

The Komets now have 22 players on their roster, the latest being defenseman Mathieu Brodeur, who signed Monday. The team is hoping to begin play in February, depending on safety protocols related to the coronavirus pandemic, though 13 ECHL teams start play this weekend.

