    Monday, December 14, 2020 5:50 pm

    Campagna joins Walleye

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    J.C. Campagna, who totaled 35 goals and 49 points in 61 games with the Komets in 2018-19, has signed a tryout agreement with the Toledo Walleye, which ousted Fort Wayne from the 2019 playoffs. Campagna, 27, played last season with the Norfolk Admirals, totaling 13 goals and 28 points in 43 games.

