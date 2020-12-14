When could K's start? Feb. 12 seems earliest

The ECHL has updated its schedule through Feb. 11 for the 13 teams that began play last week. That would suggest the earliest the Komets and Toledo Walleye could begin would be Feb. 12.

The Komets, last week, received approval from the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, to push back their expected start date until February from Jan. 15. The Walleye did, too. They are the only teams yet to determine if they are opting in or out of the season.

Eleven teams have opted out.

To play, the Komets would need approval from the Allen County Department of Health to have capacity increased amid COVID-19 restrictions -- they hope to the 3,830 they had been approved to have in October.

If the Komets were to begin playing Feb. 12, it would set them up for about a 50-game season (though I've heard maybe fewer games). The teams that already started are planning on 72 games each.

