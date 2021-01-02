Komets lose rookie defenseman

Matt Murphy, who had been a significant rookie signing for the Komets, has signed instead to play in Slovakia. The defenseman will skate for DVTK Jegesmedvék and, presumably, be unavailable if the Komets play come February.

Murphy, 25, had six goals, 22 points and a plus-21 rating in 29 games last season for the University of New Brunswick.

Also, the ECHL’s Orlando Solar Bears signed Alan Lyszczarczyk, who spent last season with the Komets and had 19 goals and 46 points in 57 games. He was traded to Idaho as part of the Marco Roy deal, but since Idaho opted out of the season he was available.

Lyszczarczyk had been playing in Poland this season.

