K's still in decision-making process

The Komets have not made a decision yet on whether they are opting in or out for this season, team president Michael Franke said tonight. I have no timeline for a decision to be made. One of the many factors being weighed is how much money the Komets will get from the government's Paycheck Protection Program to offset financial losses amid the pandemic. No decision on the Toledo Walleye has been made public yet, but it's clear the Komets have a contingency plan if the Walleye opts in or out.

