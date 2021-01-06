Komets' Haas retires

Kyle Haas, who last season led the ECHL with 164 penalty minutes in just 45 games, has retired, according to the Komets.

Haas had re-signed with Fort Wayne last summer, after totaling two goals and nine points as a rookie.

He has been released.

He most famously was a central figure in the Jan. 31 brawls at Jacksonville, Florida, that resulted in 29 penalties, 163 penalty minutes and 28 games' worth of suspensions, including 16 games for the Icemen's Emerson Clark and six apiece for Fort Wayne's Haas and Chase Stewart. The fisticuffs were the aftermath of Jacksonville's Dajon Mingo concussing Fort Wayne's leading scorer, Brady Shaw, with a hit Jan. 30 that resulted in neither penalty nor suspension.

