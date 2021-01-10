Sources: K's sign Gazzola

The Komets have signed defenseman Randy Gazzola, multiple sources confirmed, as they continue to talk with other players who had been with the Toledo Walleye before it opted out of the season.

Gazzola, 27, had one goal and five points in seven games for the Walleye in 2018-19, then added one goal and eight points in 24 playoff games. He spent last season in Italy but has big upside at both ends of the ice. He totaled 16 goals and 74 points in 68 games for the Val d’Or of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in 2013-14 and had six goals and 24 points in 30 game as a senior with the University of New Brunswick in 2017-18.

The Komets are believed to have been negotiating with forward Brandon Hawkins, who, along with Gazzola, had signed to play this season for Toledo.

Hawkins, 26, had 16 goals and 33 points in 47 games last season with Wheeling.

The Komets’ season is slated to start around Feb. 12. Thirteen other ECHL teams began play in December and 12 have opted out.

