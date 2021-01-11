K's drop 3 from roster

The Komets have released forwards Tommy Beaudoin and Liam Murphy, and goaltender Thomas Proudlock, none of whom had yet played for Fort Wayne. It’s suspected the Komets are making room on their roster as they ready for training camp to open around Jan. 31. The team has already signed defenseman Randy Gazzola – though that hasn’t been announced yet – and has been negotiating with forward Brandon Hawkins. The only goalie currently on the roster is Stefanos Lekkas, though that’s sure to change soon.

