The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, January 11, 2021 6:10 pm

    K's drop 3 from roster

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    The Komets have released forwards Tommy Beaudoin and Liam Murphy, and goaltender Thomas Proudlock, none of whom had yet played for Fort Wayne. It’s suspected the Komets are making room on their roster as they ready for training camp to open around Jan. 31. The team has already signed defenseman Randy Gazzola – though that hasn’t been announced yet – and has been negotiating with forward Brandon Hawkins. The only goalie currently on the roster is Stefanos Lekkas, though that’s sure to change soon.

    jcohn@jg.net

    Sign up for our Komets newsletter

    Newsletter is sent Friday and Monday

    Share this article

    Email story