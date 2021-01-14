Murphy to play for K's

Matt Murphy, a defenseman, is again expected to be with the Komets this season. “He’s been on our roster and confirmed he’ll here for the start of training camp,” general manager David Franke said. It had been believed Murphy was going to spend the season in Slovakia. The Komets will begin play around Feb. 12, though 13 teams started play in December. Murphy, 25, had six goals and 22 points in 29 games last season with the University of New Brunswick and will be reunited with college teammates Matthew Boudens, Randy Gazzola and Marcus McIvor.

jcohn@jg.net