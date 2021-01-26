K's add 2, lose Bergh

The Komets added to their lineup today by signing forward Nolan LaPorte and defenseman Johnny Coughlin.

However, according to the team, forward Mason Bergh has retired.

LaPorte, 28, had 16 goals and 39 points in 47 games last season with Scotland’s Glasgow Clan. LaPorte, who has played in the ECHL for Atlanta, Florida and Quad City, had signed with Toledo before it opted out of this season. The Komets have also signed Brandon Hawkins and Randy Gazzola from the Toledo roster.

Coughlin, 25, played 56 games last season with Norfolk and Cincinnati, accruing 11 goals, 19 points and a minus-24 rating.

With training camp set to open Monday, the Komets have 25 players, including forward Travis Howe, whose signing was reported Monday by The Journal Gazette and announced by the ECHL today.

Bergh, 25, played 29 games last season with the Komets, totaling 10 goals and 19 points in 29 games. He also played 25 games with Ontario of the American Hockey League as a rookie.

jcohn@jg.net