Komets back on ice, loving it

At long last, the Komets were back on the ice.

They held their first practice as they prepare for their Feb. 12 opener at Wheeling, West Virginia, and the enthusiasm was apparent.

“It was fun to get back at it,” said Jackson Leef, a Fort Wayne native. “We were knocking a little bit of the rust off and the fatigue was definitely a factor, but I think everybody just enjoyed being back out there.”

Of the 25 players on the roster, only three were missing as they await COVID-19 testing, and absences had been expected on Day 1. The missing players were Marco Roy, Matt Murphy and goalie Louis-Philip Guindon. Fort Wayne-native Larkin Saalfrank, who did undergo COVID-19 testing, took Guindon’s place as an emergency backup goalie.

“I can’t recall any specific year where I’ve been this excited about the potential of a roster before ever seeing it put together on the ice,” A.J. Jenks said. “And then our first day today just kind of amped that up a little more for me. This is going to be a very, very skilled team, and I think you know from the way that we’re approaching things that we’re going to come together as a team pretty quickly, form those bonds early on and just get running right away.”

Much of the early days of training camp will be spent on conditioning. Some of the players, depending on the safety protocols in their respective hometowns, have barely been on the ice over the last 10 months, though there had been a group of players skating locally in recent weeks.

“Really, we're going to be on the ice for basically 13 days before we play,” Shawn Szydlowski said, noting Sunday is the only planned off day. “So, it's a lot of skating a lot of conditioning. As long as guys take care of their bodies and are doing what they need to do off the ice, I think will be just fine.”

I can tell you one of the big points of attention will be the goaltending. I believe another goalie will be brought in during the next seven days or so, but for now the pipes are manned by rookies Guindon (if he passes testing) and Stefanos Lekkas. The Komets almost never go without an established goalie on the roster. Guindon and Lekkas are highly regarded – several I’ve spoken with say Guindon would be in the American Hockey League in a normal year – but you just can’t tell until you see them play. See: Dylan Ferguson.

“You know, we have a belief in our goalies. That’s why they’re here. But in the overall scope of things, if you really look at our team, that’s going to be the giant question mark,” said coach Ben Boudreau, who noted that the Komets had thought much of the offseason they’d get a goalie from the Vegas Golden Knights before the pandemic changed that.

Boudreau went on to rave about both Guindon and Lekkas, but added: “Let’s call a spade a spade. These guys are unproven. … We have a lot of faith in them, but at the same time they’re going to have to step up to the plate and prove to us that they’re meant for this league or for greater things.”

