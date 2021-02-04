ECHL playoff format announced, and more

There will be a Kelly Cup playoffs, the ECHL announced today, and it will include eight of the 14 teams playing in the regular season.

Whereas the ECHL typically has four divisions, 12 teams opted out of this season and the league realigned into two seven-team conferences this season. The top four teams in each conference, based on winning percentage, will quality for a postseason that will run to July 3 at the latest. The regular season will conclude June 5.

Thirteen teams began their 72-game schedules in mid-December. The Komets, who opened training camp Monday, begin their 50-game season Feb. 12 at Wheeling, West Virginia, and they're in the Western Conference with Allen, Wichita, Utah, Kansas City, Tulsa and Rapid City.

Only the first 21 games of the Komets' schedule have been unveiled and none are against conference opponents.

In other matters ....

I'd like to ask a favor. I was contacted by a student, Bennett Summy of Chicago, who is doing research on minor-league sports and civic pride. If you could take part by filling out a brief survey, which should just take a few minutes, it would help him and perhaps give us some interesting insight into Fort Wayne sports. You can access the survey here: https://forms.gle/L4PhwYgf8ERX9pcw9

jcohn@jg.net