Leonard rejoins the Komets

Curtis Leonard, a 28-year-old defenseman, has re-signed with the Komets.

Leonard, who played seven games with Greenville, had one assist before being released this season.

He played previously for the Komets from 2015 to 2018 — totaling seven goals and 41 points in 171 games including the playoffs — and helped Fort Wayne reach the conference finals.

Leonard spent the last two season in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

