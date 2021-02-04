The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, February 04, 2021

    Leonard rejoins the Komets

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    Curtis Leonard, a 28-year-old defenseman, has re-signed with the Komets.

    Leonard, who played seven games with Greenville, had one assist before being released this season.

    He played previously for the Komets from 2015 to 2018 — totaling seven goals and 41 points in 171 games including the playoffs — and helped Fort Wayne reach the conference finals.

    Leonard spent the last two season in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

    jcohn@jg.net

