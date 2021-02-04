Thursday, February 04, 2021 5:20 pm
Leonard rejoins the Komets
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
Curtis Leonard, a 28-year-old defenseman, has re-signed with the Komets.
Leonard, who played seven games with Greenville, had one assist before being released this season.
He played previously for the Komets from 2015 to 2018 — totaling seven goals and 41 points in 171 games including the playoffs — and helped Fort Wayne reach the conference finals.
Leonard spent the last two season in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
