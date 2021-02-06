Komets' scrimmage generates buzz

The Komets held a intra-squad scrimmage. It was about what you'd expect in terms of there being a lot of rust, but there were definitely a lot of things that looked good.

The buzzworthy moment came when Zach Pochiro pulled off the so-called Michigan move, a lacrosse-style goal from behind the net (that's in the video highlights above), though the referee waved it off deeming, I assume, the puck hadn't gone over the goal line. He was probably the only person in the building who thought it wasn't a goal, though.

Pochiro might have had the second-best play of the day, too, when he leapt to block a neutral-zone pass.

Scoring goals were Justin Vaive, Jackson Leef and A.J. Jenks. Vaive's was what we've come to expect -- a big shot from the circle -- and the other goals came off melees in front of the net.

Both goalies looked good, though Stefanos Lekkas really stood out -- although, he had more opportunities to make big plays.

Speaking of the goalies, it now seems the Komets are going to go into the regular season with just their two rookies. Their lines on older, more experienced goalies have fallen through. You can thank the pandemic for that, since a lot of guys are playing at higher-than-expected levels because of the NHL taxi squads and the quarantines that have ravages all levels.

There's a player generating a lot of buzz and it's rookie Stephen Harper, who last season had nine goals and 29 points in 23 games for Acadia University. What's wowing people is his speed.

Harper, a 25-year-old center, totaled 46 goals and 130 points over 109 games for Acadia between 2016 and 2020. Prior to that, he was a productive player in the Ontario Hockey League, accruing 25 goals and 71 points in 68 games for Hamilton and Niagara in 2015-16.

Another thing that stands out is the size of the defensemen. All nine of the blue-liners are 6 feet and seven are at least 6-foot-2.

