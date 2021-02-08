Success for K's depends on beating Wheeling, Indy

Only the first 22 games of the Komets’ schedule have been released, but we know their season will depend on success against the closest teams geographically – the Wheeling Nailers and Indy Fuel.

Fort Wayne already has 10 games scheduled against Wheeling, including the season opener Friday, and eight against Indy. The Fuel is off to an impressive start at 13-3-1 and the Nailers are a paltry 3-8-3.

Fort Wayne has historically dominated both teams – winning 33 of the last 48 against Indy, 19 of the last 28 against Wheeling, and going 12-2-2 against the Fuel and Nailers last season – so the Komets need that success to continue.

