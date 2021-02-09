Fight at K's camp, more scrimmage review

The Komets certainly looked more polished at their scrimmage today than they did in the one I attended Saturday. And there was a fight -- between Brandon Hawkins and John Coughlin -- which you can see in video above. I tend to like it when that happens, since it shows guys want to prove they'll do anything to make the team.

For those uninitiated to hockey training camps, such fights are almost always not about animosity, but showing what you're willing to do.

Other observations ...

Zach Pochiro had another pretty goal, on a blistering shot off a faceoff. He's been as advertised so far.

Travis Howe scored a couple of goals battling in front of the net, and he's looking like he'll be much more than just a tough guy with the Komets.

The prettiest play culminated with Marco Roy, who was on a line with Shawn Szydlowski and Anthony Petruzzelli, finishing off a tic-tac-toe combination with a goal.

Petruzzelli also scored with a nifty stick-handling move.

Matt Murphy continues to impress. The rookie defenseman has some speed and definitely some smarts. Stephen Harper, another speedy rookie, also made some memorable plays.

Blake Siebenaler is going to do a lot of rushing up ice from the back end. That's what the Komets want from him, as long as he protects his own net. Same goes for Olivier Galipeau.

Jackson Leef had several noticeable plays, more than many of the big-name guys on the roster.

The Komets are better when they are moving the puck north and not stopping to turn the puck back south. This was something that hindered them last season, in my opinion, and they were doing it again today. I don't get why you impede forward progress; it's just asking to turn the puck over or be offside. I'd rather see them dump-and-chase than put on the brakes, spin and pass it backward.

Stefanos Lekkas continues to impress in net. I haven't yet formed an opinion on Louis-Philip Guindon. He got better as today's scrimmage went along, and he certainly had less defensive help then his counterpart, but he hasn't seemed as reliable as Lekkas when I've attended practices.

There was more hitting today and I expect that to ramp up more as they get into better game shape.

