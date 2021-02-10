K's trade 1, cut 1; schedule finalized

The Komets, who open the regular season Friday at Wheeling, West Virginia, trimmed their roster today by trading Austin McIlmurray and cutting John Coughlin. McIlmurray, a rookie forward, was dealt to Wichita for an undisclosed amount of cash. Coughlin, a defenseman, skated last season for Cincinnati and Norfolk. The Komets now have 24 players on their roster and won’t need to make any more moves before Friday.

The Komets’ full schedule has been posted on the ECHL website and is below. But here are the big nuggets:

-- There are 25 games at Memorial Coliseum, 25 on the road.

-- The Komets will face the Indy Fuel 20 times and the Wheeling Nailers 19 times. That leaves three games apiece against South Carolina, Wichita and Utah, and one each against Jacksonville and Florida. Indy is off to a 13-3-1 start. Wheeling is 3-8-3.

-- Eight of the ECHL’s 14 competing teams will qualify for the postseason, including the top four in each conference. The Komets will only play six games against Western Conference teams, against Wichita and Utah.

-- A weird situation could be travel, since the Komets finish with a three-game set at Utah. What if they make the playoffs and then have to play in the area? They are trying to limit time away from Fort Wayne or in hotels because of the pandemic, but they may be forced to just stay out there depending on their opponent and/or home-ice advantage.

Full schedule ...

Feb. 12: Komets at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Feb. 13: Komets at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Feb. 17: Komets at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Feb. 19: Komets vs. Wheeling, 8 p.m.

Feb. 20: Komets vs. Wheeling, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 21: Komets vs. Wheeling 5 p.m.

Feb. 26: Komets at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Feb. 27: Komets at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Feb. 28: Komets at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

March 5: Komets vs. Wheeling, 8 p.m.

March 6: Komets vs. Wheeling, 7:30 p.m.

March 11: Komets at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

March 12: Komets at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

March 13: Komets at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

March 19: Komets at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

March 20: Komets at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

March 21: Komets at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

March 26: Komets vs. Indy, 8 p.m.

March 27: Komets vs. Indy, 7:30 p.m.

March 28: Komets vs. Indy, 5 p.m.

March 31: Komets at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

April 2: Komets vs. Jacksonville, 8 p.m.

April 3: Komets vs. Wheeling, 7:30 p.m.

April 7: Komets at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

April 9: Komets at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

April 10: Komets vs. Indy, 7:30 p.m.

April 11: Komets vs. Indy, 5 p.m.

April 16: Komets vs. Wheeling, 8 p.m.

April 17: Komets at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

April 18: Komets at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

April 23: Komets vs. Wheeling, 8 p.m.

April 24: Komets vs. Wheeling, 7:30 p.m.

April 25: Komets at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

April 30: Komets vs. Wheeling, 8 p.m.

May 1: Komets at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

May 2: Florida vs. Komets, 5 p.m.

May 4: Komets at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

May 5: Komets vs. Indy, 7:30 p.m.

May 8: Komets vs. Indy, 7:30 p.m.

May 14: Komets vs. Wheeling, 8 p.m.

May 16: Komets vs. Indy, 5 p.m.

May 21: Komets vs. Wichita, 8 p.m.

May 22: Komets vs. Wichita, 7:30 p.m.

May 23: Komets vs. Wichita, 5 p.m.

May 28: Komets at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

May 29: Komets vs. Indy, 7:30 p.m.

May 31: Komets at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

June 2: Komets at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

June 4: Komets at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

June 5: Komets at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

