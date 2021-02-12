Friday, February 12, 2021 1:20 am
Komets' season previews? Let's go!
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
The Komets will, at long last, begin their 69th season tonight at Wheeling, West Virginia. We've got a ton of coverage to get you prepared.
To read about Jackson Leef and Blake Siebenaler, two natives of Fort Wayne ready for their first go-around with the Komets: Click here to read.
For an article on the odd start to the season, with 13 teams two months in already: Click here to read.
Lots of analysis on what to expect from the Komets: Click here to read.
For a look at all the players: Click here to read.
The schedule for the 50-game season: Click here to see.
jcohn@jg.net
Sign up for our Komets newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story