The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, February 12, 2021 1:20 am

    Komets' season previews? Let's go!

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    The Komets will, at long last, begin their 69th season tonight at Wheeling, West Virginia. We've got a ton of coverage to get you prepared.

    To read about Jackson Leef and Blake Siebenaler, two natives of Fort Wayne ready for their first go-around with the Komets: Click here to read.

    For an article on the odd start to the season, with 13 teams two months in already: Click here to read.

    Lots of analysis on what to expect from the Komets: Click here to read.

    For a look at all the players: Click here to read.

    The schedule for the 50-game season: Click here to see.

    jcohn@jg.net

    Sign up for our Komets newsletter

    Newsletter is sent Friday and Monday

    Share this article

    Email story