Komets' Harper suspended 2 games

Komets rookie forward Stephen Harper was suspended two games by the ECHL for kneeing Wheeling's Joshua Winquist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime victory by the Nailers. Harper, who had scored in the second period, received a major penalty and a game misconduct for the kneeing in the third period. Wheeling tied it on the ensuing power play. The Komets (0-0-2) play at Indianapolis on Wednesday against the Indy Fuel.

