The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, February 14, 2021 5:40 pm

    Komets' Harper suspended 2 games

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    Komets rookie forward Stephen Harper was suspended two games by the ECHL for kneeing Wheeling's Joshua Winquist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime victory by the Nailers. Harper, who had scored in the second period, received a major penalty and a game misconduct for the kneeing in the third period. Wheeling tied it on the ensuing power play. The Komets (0-0-2) play at Indianapolis on Wednesday against the Indy Fuel.

    jcohn@jg.net

    Sign up for our Komets newsletter

    Newsletter is sent Friday and Monday

    Share this article

    Email story