Talking Szydlowski, K's defense, standings

Shawn Szydlowski, who scored in the Komets' opener and then sat out Game 2 with an undisclosed injury, is expected to be back in the lineup Wednesday. The Komets (0-0-2), who lost in a shootout and in overtime at Wheeling, West Virginia, play 7:05 p.m. Wednesday against the league-leading Indy Fuel (15-3-1) at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

There has been much talk among the Komets about how well their defensive corps played last weekend. "We are a really tight group and we're big guys, too, so we can play physical," Olivier Galipeau said. "And we trust our goalies, too, and know they can make the first save. We’ve just got to be there for rebounds and clear-outs in the front of the net. Especially in the (early) games, we’ve got to keep it simple on our (offensive) breakouts and just limit the time in our own zone." The defensemen have been Galipeau, Blake Siebenaler, Mathieu Brodeur, Matt Murphy, Randy Gazzola and Nick Boka. They've given up five goals on 54 shots in regulation time. Curtis Leonard and Marcus McIvor are the defensemen in reserve.

I expected special teams to be a particular problem early, just because that takes time to develop cohesion. The Komets are 0 for 10 on the power play, and have allowed a short-handed goal, though the penalty kill has stopped 8 of 9. Look for special teams to be an emphasis this week, even though Fort Wayne has four games in five days.

A reminder that Stephen Harper, on Wednesday, will serve the first game of his two-game suspension for kneeing Joshua Winquist.

Another reminder, since I'm getting frequent emails on this: the ECHL is determining its standings and playoff qualification based on winning percentage because of unbalanced schedules. So, yes, the Komets are in fourth place in conference at 0-0-2 because of .500 winning percentage.

jcohn@jg.net