K's now allowed to have 2,919 at Coliseum

The Allen County Department of Health has approved an increase of 300 fans per home game for the Komets amid the pandemic. This means 2,919 fans can now attend, starting with Friday's home opener against the Wheeling Nailers, and that represents 25% of normal capacity.

Tickets for the now-available 300 seats go on sale 10 a.m. Thursday at the Coliseum box office and through TicketMaster.

“The Komet organization is happy to see that Allen County is continuing to trend in a positive mode regarding COVID-19. Having the additional seats will allow more Komet fans to attend home games in a safe manner," Komets president Michael Franke said in a news release.

