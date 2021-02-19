K's finally play at Coliseum, get 1st win of season

It had been 345 days since the Komets had played at Memorial Coliseum.

And their home opener, which came about two months after the other 13 teams competing in this ECHL season had theirs, culminated with a 4-1 victory Friday night over the Wheeling Nailers.

The Komets are playing a 50-game season, 22 fewer games than the other ECHL teams because of their late start, and they’ll face the Nailers a total of 19 times. So far, the Komets (1-1-2 overall) are 1-0-2 against Wheeling (5-10-4).

An announced crowd of 2,943 attended the game and that’s considered a sellout this season amid the pandemic-related capacity restrictions. It was the first of three games in three days between the teams, who meet at the Coliseum 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Komets scored on the game’s first shot, defenseman Mathieu Brodeur snapping a shot from the left circle that slipped through a crowd of defenders and inside the far post. Fort Wayne-native Jackson Leef, playing his first home game as a Komet, assisted on the goal. (Another Fort Wayne native making his home debut in the uniform, Blake Siebenaler, joined Leef in the starting lineup.)

During a power play at 6:10, Fort Wayne’s Justin Vaive scored a power-play goal by camping out in front of the net and redirecting an Olivier Galipeau blue-line shot for a 2-0 lead.

Zach Pochiro made it 3-0 by one-timing Matt Murphy’s pass from behind the net 4:26 into the third period. Anthony Petruzzelli made it 4-0 by skating in alone from the boards and snapping the puck into the far side of the net at 7:58.

Stefanos Lekkas (1-1-1) stopped 18 of 19 shots for Fort Wayne. Wheeling’s François Brassard (2-2-1) turned away 22 of 26 shots before he was replaced by Hayden Hawkey, who stopped all eight he faced in relief.

Wheeling’s Matt Alfaro scored one a one-timer from just outside the crease at 9:33 of the third period.

The Komets’ roster was bolstered earlier in the day by the additions of forwards Spencer Smallman and Jason Cotton, who are on NHL contracts with the Carolina Hurricanes and had been with Chicago of the American Hockey League.

Smallman, 24 a fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2015 by Carolina, played 47 AHL games last season for Charlotte and totaled three goals and 13 points. In his last season of junior hockey, 2016-17, he had 30 goals and 79 points in 60 games for Saint John of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Cotton, 26, was at Sacred Heart University last season and accrued 20 goals and 37 points in 34 games.

There were some heated moments in the game, including a Hayden Hodgson hit on Fort Wayne’s Nick Boka that set off a 10-player melee; a Matthew Boudens hit on Wheeling’s Tyler Drevitch; and a scrum between Fort Wayne’s Matt Murphy and Wheeling’s Aaron Thow.

Notes: The Komets played without Marco Roy (concussion), A.J. Jenks, Nolan LaPorte, Curtis Leonard, Travis Howe and Marcus McIvor. Some of the players are ill, but none had tested positive for COVID-19. … Stephen Harper completed his two-game suspension for kneeing Wheeling’s Joshua Winquist. … The referee was Sean MacFarlane.

