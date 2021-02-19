K's 'pull their weight' to win home opener

For the first time in 345 days, fans were able to gather at Memorial Coliseum to watch the Komets play. They were rewarded with a 4-1 victory over the Wheeling Nailers, in the first of three games between the teams in three days at the building.

“We just eliminated the simple, correctable mistakes, I guess you could say,” said Justin Vaive, who scored a power-play goal for the Komets two days after they lost 4-1 at Indianapolis.

“We had focused on those on video over the last day or two. We knew we had better in us and just wanted to shore up those little things and, ultimately, that will lead to success.”

Fort Wayne also got goals from Mathieu Brodeur, Zach Pochiro and Anthony Petruzzelli in front of 2,943 fans, which constitutes a sellout amid the pandemic-related capacity restrictions in Allen County. (Video highlights are above.)

While the Komets’ goaltending had been promising at times and spotty at others during the first three games, Stefanos Lekkas earned rave reviews for his 18 saves Friday. He was only beaten by Matt Alfaro, after Fort Wayne had a built a four-goal lead.

“I think I’d been a little hard, maybe too critical, on our goalies,” said Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau, who didn’t have any preseason games to prepare rookie netminders Lekkas and Louis-Philip Guindon. “I’m trying to tell myself that, typically, this (would be preseason), where you can make those mistakes and tweak them.

"Tonight, I just thought everybody was great and I want to make sure that I really point out Stef’s work because he’s the backbone of our team. He was phenomenal and gave everybody else a lot of confidence so we could be aggressive. If we made a mistake, he was going to be there to bail us out.”

The Komets are playing a 50-game season, 22 fewer games than the 13 other ECHL teams who started in December, and Fort Wayne will face Wheeling 19 times. So far, the Komets (1-1-2 overall) are 1-0-2 against Wheeling (5-10-4).

“I can’t single out anybody because I felt every single person pulled their weight,” Boudreau said. “You know, our motto before the game was ’19, 60 and 2.’ We knew it was going to take 19 guys 60 minutes to get the two points. I thought we played every single minute of that game tonight.”

The Komets scored on the game’s first shot, Brodeur snapping a shot from the left circle that slipped through a crowd of defenders and inside the far post. Fort Wayne-native Jackson Leef, playing his first home game as a Komet, assisted on the goal. (Another Fort Wayne native making his home debut in the uniform, Blake Siebenaler, joined Leef in the starting lineup.)

During a power play at 6:10, Vaive scored by camping out in front of the net and redirecting an Olivier Galipeau blue-line shot for a 2-0 lead. Pochiro made it 3-0 by one-timing Matt Murphy’s pass from behind the net 4:26 into the third period. Petruzzelli made it 4-0 by skating in alone from the boards and snapping the puck into the far side of the net at 7:58.

Wheeling’s François Brassard (2-2-1) turned away 22 of 26 shots before he was replaced by Hayden Hawkey, who stopped all eight he faced in relief.

The Komets’ roster was bolstered earlier in the day by the additions of forwards Spencer Smallman and Jason Cotton, who are on NHL contracts with the Carolina Hurricanes and had been with Chicago of the American Hockey League.

They didn’t get to practice with the Komets, whose lineup has already been troubled by injuries and illnesses not believed to be COVID-19.

“We knew it was going to be a crazy year,” Vaive said. “With a crazy year comes constant lineup changes and there are moving parts all over. Basically, all you can do is just focus on your own game. Basically, when you get the call, and you know you’re going, just bring everything you can.”

Smallman, 24 a fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2015 by Carolina, played 47 AHL games last season for Charlotte and totaled three goals and 13 points. In his last season of junior hockey, 2016-17, he had 30 goals and 79 points in 60 games for Saint John of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Cotton, 26, was at Sacred Heart University last season and accrued 20 goals and 37 points in 34 games.

There were some heated moments in the game, including a Hayden Hodgson hit on Fort Wayne’s Nick Boka that set off a 10-player melee; a Matthew Boudens hit on Wheeling’s Tyler Drevitch; and a scrum between Fort Wayne’s Murphy and Wheeling’s Aaron Thow.

Notes: The Komets played without Marco Roy (concussion), A.J. Jenks, Nolan LaPorte, Curtis Leonard, Travis Howe and Marcus McIvor. Some of the players are ill, but none had tested positive for COVID-19. … Stephen Harper completed his two-game suspension for kneeing Wheeling’s Joshua Winquist. … The referee was Sean MacFarlane.

