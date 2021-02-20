Get used to physical K's-vs.-Nailers games

The Komets are averaging 14.5 penalty minutes -- that's the third highest in the ECHL -- but they're averaging only five minor penalties a game and that isn't so bad. The overall penalty minutes are a byproduct of the physical style you can already see is part of the personality of this Fort Wayne team.

During Friday's 4-1 victory over the Wheeling Nailers, there were some key checks and also Fort Wayne (1-1-2) players hunkering down in front of the opposing net.

The teams meet again 7:30 p.m. today. We'd better get used to these three-game sets. The good news, if you like physical play, is that these teams are gong to get sick of one another. But it's also part of Fort Wayne's game plan against the Nailers (5-10-4).

"Obviously, when you play the same team three times in a weekend (it’ll be like that). It’s a little different this year than others, but bringing that physical element was definitely a priority for us," said Fort Wayne's Justin Vaive, who scored on a power play by camping out in front of the net to redirect an Olivier Galipeau shot.

"You know, with back-to-back-to-back games, you’re just trying to wear them down and get to them any way you can. Wheeling is a good-skating team and they want to play fast. The easiest way to slow them down is to try and get in there and get physical, try to create turnovers that way."

jcohn@jg.net