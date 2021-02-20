Petruzzelli's magic propels K's to another victory

Two moves. Both of them slick. In just two seconds.

And that was before Anthony Petruzzelli, the Komets’ forward, even took a shot.

Petruzzelli sped into the Wheeling Nailers’ zone and stick-handled to his right, then swerved back to his left, dusting Wheeling Nailers defenseman Evan Wardley twice and making him fall to his knees. Then, Petruzzelli flicked a shot from the left circle past goaltender François Brassard for a two-goallead early in the third period Saturday night.

Petruzzelli’s magic boosted the Komets to a 4-2 victory at Memorial Coliseum.

“I didn’t know I had that in my toolbox, and it feels good,” Petruzzelli said. (Video highlights of the game, including that goal, are above.)

The goal, surely one of the best in hockey Saturday, begs two questions: How did Petruzzelli, not known primarily for that type of dazzling play, pull that off? And who the heck is picking the three stars of the game? (The top star was Matt Murphy, followed by Stefanos Lekkas and Olivier Galipeau.)

“Honestly, it’s a little bit of a blur,” Petruzzelli said. “I got lucky, made a little dangle here and there, and next thing you know it’s in the back of the net. You’ve got to put the puck on net to have a chance. It was a good pass from the D to get the thing right up and give me a chance to try and make a 1-on-1 play.”

Petruzzelli has two goals and five points, which is tied for the Komets' lead. Galipeau, who helped set up the Petruzzelli goal that put Fort Wayne up 3-1 at 3:18 of the third period, also has five points.

Petruzzelli had a terrific 2019-20 season, totaling 17 goals and 33 points in 53 games, but raise your hand if you thought Petruzzelli would be ahead of Justin Vaive, Brandon Hawkins, Zach Pochiro and Shawn Szdlowski in points, even this early in the season? (Pochiro and Hawkins have three goals apiece, though.)

“Yeah, it’s the guys I’m playing with right now,” Petruzzelli said. “We have an unbelievable team, top to bottom, and they make it very easy for me out there, whether it’s Shawn Szydlowski or Brandon Hawkins. I could honestly go up and down the list. Any guy you can play with here, they can help you produce and score. It’s a whole team effort.”

Hawkins made it 4-1 with an empty-net goal. Wheeling’s Austen Fyten finished the scoring with a power-play goal at 19:42.

Lekkas stopped 22 shots for the Komets and has impressed since the 4-1 loss to Indy on Wednesday. The rookie is now 2-1-1 with a 2.19 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage, though rookie Louis-Philip Guindon will probably start Sunday.

Brassard, whose bevy of great plays included stops of Hawkins at the end of a 2-on-0 rush and Szydlowski from point-blank range, totaled 27 saves for Wheeling.

But Brassard seemed as mystified by Petruzzelli’s goal as any of the 2,943 fans in attendance.

“I don’t have any words, it was a stunning goal,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “It was jaw dropping. It was a beautiful thing. But even more so, the timing of it was solid belief. Great players make big-time plays in big-time moments, and I thought Petey really stepped up tonight.”

The Komets (2-1-2 overall) are 2-0-2 against the Nailers (5-11-4), who they face 15 more times in their truncated 50-game regular season, including 5 p.m. today.

“I think the biggest thing is that our team is learning how to win,” Boudreau said. “We’ve gotten points in 4 of 5 games. That’s great. I think we’re on a roll and we’re really starting to come together.”

Pochiro opened the scoring 15:16 in the first period, camping out in front of the net and poking it past Brassard just as Pochiro was walloped from behind by Tyler Drevitch.

Galipeau’s 90-foot, cross-ice pass set up a goal by Murphy, who streaked in from the blue line and snapped a shot from the right circle past Brassard 1:17 into the second period for a 2-0 lead. It was Murphy’s first goal as a professional, in his fifth game.

Following a fight between Fort Wayne’s Morgan Adams-Moisan and Wheeling’s Kyle Marino, the Komets’ Spencer Smallman was hauled down from behind by Patrick McNally. Smallman was awarded a penalty shot but fired the puck over the net at 11:42.

Wheeling’s Cody Sylvester made it a one-goal game with a shot from a difficult angle that slipped between the near post and Lekkas, who atoned soon thereafter with a save on Michael Pelech from point-blank range at 14:03.

The Nailers scored on 1 of 4 power plays. The Komets were 0 for 4.

Notes: The Komets played without captain A.J. Jenks, Nolan LaPorte, Curtis Leonard, Marcus McIvor, Travis Howe and Stephen Harper, whose two-game suspension for kneeing Wheeling’s Joshua Winquist was fulfilled Friday. … Fort Wayne’s Marco Roy remained out with a concussion. … The referee, for a third consecutive Fort Wayne game, was Sean MacFarlane.

jcohn@jg.net