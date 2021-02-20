Pretty goal boosts K's to victory

The Komets’ Anthony Petruzzelli stick-handled to his right, then swerved back to his left, losing Wheeling Nailers defenseman Evan Wardley twice in less than two seconds. Then Petruzzelli capped the dizzying display by flicking a shot past goaltender François Brassard for a two-goal Fort Wayne lead tonight.

Petruzzelli’s magic cemented a 4-2 victory for the Komets at Memorial Coliseum.

(Video highlights are above.)

The Komets (2-1-2) had defeated the Nailers 4-1 on Friday and the teams complete their set of three games in as many days 5 p.m. Sunday at the Coliseum.

Stefanos Lekkas stopped 22 shots for the Komets. Brassard stopped 27 for the Nailers (5-11-4).

Fort Wayne’s Zach Pochiro opened the scoring 15:16 in the first period, camping out in front of the net and poking it past Brassard as Pochiro was walloped from behind by Tyler Drevitch.

Olivier Galipeau’s 90-foot, cross-ice pass set up a goal by Matt Murphy, who streaked in from the blue line and snapped a shot from the right circle past Brassard 1:17 into the second period for a 2-0 lead. It was Murphy’s first goal as a professional, in his fifth game.

Following a fight between Fort Wayne’s Morgan Adams-Moisan and Wheeling’s Kyle Marino, the Komets’ Spencer Smallman was hauled down from behind by Patrick McNally. Smallman was awarded a penalty shot but fired the puck over the net at 11:42.

Wheeling’s Cody Sylvester made it a one-goal game with a shot from a difficult angle that slipped between the near post and Lekkas, who atoned soon thereafter with a save on Michael Pelech from point-blank range at 14:03.

The Komets a great chance to regain their two-goal lead with a 2-on-0 rush, but Brandon Hawkins was thwarted by Brassard. The Wheeling goalie came up big again at 18:22, foiling Shawn Szydlowski’s shot from 10 feet.

Hawkins got an empty net goal for the Komets to make it 4-1 and Wheeling got a late power-play goal.

Notes: There was a crowd of 2,943, considered a sellout under the pandemic-caused reduced capacity. … The Komets played without A.J. Jenks, Nolan LaPorte, Curtis Leonard, Marcus McIvor, Travis Howe, and Stephen Harper, whose two-game suspension for kneeing Wheeling’s Joshua Winquist was fulfilled Friday. … Fort Wayne’s Marco Roy remained out with a concussion. … The referee, for a third consecutive Fort Wayne game, was Sean MacFarlane.

jcohn@jg.net