Big game for Komets' Guindon

Louis-Philip Guindon will get the start in net for the Komets at 5 p.m. today against the Wheeling Nailers. He wasn't terrific in his first outing -- stopping 18 of 22 shots in the 4-3 overtime loss to Wheeling on Feb. 13 -- but there's high confidence in the rookie's skills. The Komets really need to figure out how reliable their rookie goaltending tandem is and Stefanos Lekkas has looked solid over the last couple games. Guindon needs to follow suit.

jcohn@jg.net