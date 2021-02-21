Komets ride Pochiro hat trick, power play to victory

Zach Pochiro has scored six goals in his first five games with the Komets. That includes a hat trick in today’s 6-2 victory over the Wheeling Nailers.

“It’s nice, of course,” said Pochiro, who has scored in four straight games. “A lot of the credit goes to my teammates. A lot of my goals, I’m standing in front of the net and the puck is just getting to the net and coming to me.

"That tip-in goal I had tonight, (Shawn Szydlowski) just saw my stick and trusted enough to shoot it and for me to do my job. It’s just little stuff like that. It’s really nice for the puck to be going in, especially early after having 11 months off.”

Pochiro also scored on two rebounds, including one off his own shot. (Video highlights are above.)

The Komets (3-1-2) are six games into their truncated, 50-game regular season, and they’ve played all but one against the Nailers (5-12-4), going 3-0-2 along the way. Wheeling, and the rest of the ECHL, is playing 72-game seasons.

Power play success

Success on the power play depends on a lot of factors, maybe the biggest being chemistry between a team’s offensive-minded skaters.

It wasn’t surprising that the Komets’ power play had started off poorly, since some players hadn’t competed in almost a year because of the pandemic and there were no exhibition games to get things polished with an overhauled roster. Fort Wayne came into today having scored on only 2 of 23 power plays for an ECHL-worst efficiency of 8.7%, although Fort Wayne had played only five games and the other 13 teams had skated at least 20.

Fort Wayne’s power play figured it out against the Nailers, though. Pochiro got two of his three goals on power plays and the Komets swept their three-game set with the Nailers, in front of an announced crowd of 2,943 at Memorial Coliseum.

“I think we were on the same page there and it showed tonight, we capitalized,” Pochiro said. “We’ve got a lot of skill on that power play, so I think we were kind of watching to see who was going to do what, this or that. But once coach made it very clear, ‘This is our game plan, this is how we’re going to attack,’ it all kind of fell into place.”

The Komets scored on 4 of 5 power plays and got a short-handed goal from Spencer Smallman, who finished the scoring on a breakaway for his second goal of the game.

“I think (the power-play success) was just about finding a rhythm,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “We had a little bit more time without the morning skate today, so we had some meetings with each group, just giving them a little bit of structure. We were changing lineups every single day from Wednesday to Friday to Saturday, and we hadn’t had a chance to practice it, and we found a lot of cohesion with the group we had today.”

Anthony Petruzzelli also scored a power-play goal for the Komets early in the game.

Goaltender rallied for victory

Fort Wayne goaltender Louis-Philip Guindon, who had stopped 18 of 22 shots in his only prior professional game, a 4-3 overtime loss to the Nailers on Feb. 13, got off to a rough start today. He allowed goals on the first two shots he faced: Kyle Marino redirected a Matt Alfaro pass; and Patrick McNally scored on a 60-foot wrister during a 4-on-3 man-advantage for the Nailers, who were 1 for 6 on power plays.

But Guindon rallied, finished with 18 saves and earned some praise.

“When we needed him there, he was there,” Boudreau said. “And it’s a full vote of confidence. He was able to impress the Komets fans, impress the coaching staff, impress the players. And he was one of the boys, so whoever is playing in the net, we know they’re going to give us a chance to win on any given night.”

Wheeling’s Hayden Hawkey stopped 21 of 27 shots.

Odds and ends

The Komets have 14 more games against the Nailers, who are in the Eastern Conference cellar. … Fort Wayne Wayne’s Matthew Boudens fought Wheeling’s Aaron Thow. … For the second straight night, there was a strange holdup before the game. Wheeling’s Tyler Drevitch refused to leave the ice following warm-ups, holding up the ability for the ice to be resurfaced. The Komets’ Pochiro exchanged words with him from across the ice. … The Komets played without Marco Roy (concussion), A.J. Jenks, Travis Howe, Randy Gazzola, Matt Murphy, Nolan Laporte and Anthony Nellis. … The referee was Riley Yerkovich.

