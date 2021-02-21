Pochiro's hat trick, power play spark K's victory

The Komets’ power play came into today only 2 for 23 – a league-worst efficiency of 8.7%, albeit they’d played only five games and the other 13 teams had skated at least 20.

Fort Wayne’s power play figured it out, though.

A 6-2 victory over the Wheeling Nailers saw the Komets succeed on 4 of 5 power plays at Memorial Coliseum. They also netted a late short-handed goal.

Zach Pochiro had a hat trick, scoring twice with the man-advantage and extending his goal-scoring streak to four games. He’s got six goals in his first five games with Fort Wayne.

(Video highlights are above.)

Anthony Petruzzelli, whose bobbing-and-weaving highlight goal keyed the Komets’ 4-2 victory Saturday over the Nailers, opened the scoring today on the game’s second shot. During a power play 2:02 into the first period, he got to the rebound of a Shawn Szydlowski shot and snapped it in from 25 feet.

Rookie Fort Wayne goaltender Louis-Philip Guindon, who stopped 18 of 22 shots in his debut, a 4-3 overtime loss to Wheeling on Feb. 13, gave up a goal on the first shot he faced today. Kyle Marino redirected Matt Alfaro’s pass from the left corner at 5:54 to tie it at 1.

The Komets’ power play went to 2 for 2 when Pochrio redirected a Szydlowski blue-line shot at 9:04. But Wheeling tied it on just its second shot– a 60-foot Patrick McNally wrister during a 4-on-3 power play at 10:07.

Pochiro regained the lead for Fort Wayne at 3-2, during a power play 5:06 into the second period, getting to his own rebound and firing the puck from the slot. Spencer Smallman added another power-play goal for the Komets, off the rebound of a Nick Boka shot at 15:37.

Pochiro completed his hat trick by scoring off a rebound 6:11 into the third period. Smallman scored again, too, on a late short-handed breakaway.

Guindon stopped 17 shots for Fort Wayne (3-1-2). Hayden Hawkey stopped 21 for the Nailers (5-12-4).

jcohn@jg.net