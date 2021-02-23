Tuesday, February 23, 2021 3:40 pm
Komets' Pochiro named ECHL Player of the Week
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
Zach Pochiro, who has scored in four straight games and totaled six goals in five games overall, was selected the ECHL’s Player of the Week today.
On behalf of Zach Pochiro, a case of pucks will be donated to a Fort Wayne youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL
Indy’s Michael McNicholas and Utah’s Ryan Lowney, a former Fort Wayne player, were the runners-up.
jcohn@jg.net
Sign up for our Komets newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story