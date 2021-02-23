Komets' Pochiro named ECHL Player of the Week

Zach Pochiro, who has scored in four straight games and totaled six goals in five games overall, was selected the ECHL’s Player of the Week today.

On behalf of Zach Pochiro, a case of pucks will be donated to a Fort Wayne youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL

Indy’s Michael McNicholas and Utah’s Ryan Lowney, a former Fort Wayne player, were the runners-up.

jcohn@jg.net