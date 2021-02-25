Roy won't play for K's this week

Marco Roy, who sustained a concussion when he was checked by the Indy Fuel's Joe Sullivan on Feb. 17, won't be in the lineup this weekend. The Komets want to be careful with Roy and he's not eligible to play before Wednesday anyway.

Roy has missed three straight games, all victories over Wheeling, but Fort Wayne takes on the Fuel on the road Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

There are no changes to the roster. Spencer Smallman and Jason Cotton, who were assigned from Chicago of the American Hockey League last week, remain with Fort Wayne but have, obviously, now had time to practice with the team and better learn the systems.

